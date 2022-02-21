Left Menu

Schools re-open for offline classes for standard 1 to 12 in Goa

Goa schools on Monday re-opened for physical classes for students of classes 1 to 12 by following COVID-19 appropriate behavior and guidelines.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 21-02-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 11:07 IST
Schools re-open for classes 1 to 12 in Goa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa schools on Monday re-opened for physical classes for students of classes 1 to 12 by following COVID-19 appropriate behavior and guidelines. Earlier on Thursday, the Goa government announced the reopening of physical classes for students of classes I to XII from Monday as the COVID-19 cases have come down.

The order is applicable to all educational institutions. "As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21," the official order said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

