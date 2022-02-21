Left Menu

Bajrang Dal activist murder: Investigation started last night, police have gathered few leads, says Karnataka CM

After the death of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that police have gathered a few leads in the case, the investigation into which started last night.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-02-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 12:11 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Meanwhile, Karnataka's leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah condemned the incident and demanded that the culprit should be hanged. Speaking to reporters, former CM Siddaramaiah said, "I condemn this incident. It took place in the district from where the home minister & CM come. The culprit should be hanged. I demand the state home minister's resignation."

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night in Shivamogga. The security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

