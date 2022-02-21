Rouble recovers from 1-week low to strengthen with Ukraine tensions in focus

The Russian rouble clipped a one-week low on Monday before firming past 77 against the dollar in volatile trading as investors digested the weekend's developments over Ukraine, amid hopes that diplomatic efforts will yield results.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. By 0800 GMT, the rouble was up 0.5% against the dollar at 76.95, having touched 77.6950 in early trading, its weakest since Jan. 14, and firmed to as strong as 76.1450 before paring some gains.

It was steady versus the euro at 87.52, having also hit a one-week low earlier in the session. "The week again opens to a wind of fragile hope on the geopolitical front," said BCS Global Markets, pointing to the proposed Putin-Biden summit and a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Feb. 24.

"All said, hope dies hard, but the risk of conflict lingers." Russia has repeatedly rejected Western assertions that it plans to invade neighbouring Ukraine, but its assets have been hammered by fears of a military conflict that would almost certainly trigger sweeping new Western sanctions against Moscow.

Biden's administration has prepared an initial package of sanctions against Russia that includes barring U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Following the report, shares of Russia's top bank Sberbank fell 3.5%, underperforming the wider market, which had sunk to its lowest since Jan. 27. VTB was trading 1.6% lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2% at 1,363.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.9% lower at 3,329.5 points. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $93.07 a barrel.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)