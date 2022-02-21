'Significant progress' seen in Vienna nuclear talks - Iran's foreign ministry
Talks in Vienna on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers have made "significant progress", Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday at a weekly press briefing.
Separately, Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said talks with European negotiators were ongoing and would continue while negotiations with the United States were not on the agenda because they would not be the source of "any breakthroughs".
