First tribal youth from J-K's Srinagar qualifies NEET 2022

A tribal boy from Mulnar Harwan in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has cracked the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam and made his family and community proud.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:30 IST
Tufail Ahmad (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A tribal boy from Mulnar Harwan in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has cracked the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam and made his family and community proud. A tribal boy, Tufail Ahmad got his education from Mission School New Theed Harwan Srinagar till class 8 before moving to Government Higher Secondary School, Shalimar to complete his class 12.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmad shared the struggles and hardships he faced in his life saying he was deprived of many basic facilities. Walking kilometers to get access to the internet and to reach school was one of the difficulties he had gone through. "I used to walk all way long to Srinagar to get access to the internet and used to download my study videos. The financial crunch was also there in my family. When I was 3 to 4 standard, I didn't buy new books," he said.

Taking about the where inspiration he got from? Ahmad said it was the hardships he faced that pushed him to do something for himself as well as the tribal community. "As far talking about tribal people we face many basic facilities and the place I belong, people here face electricity and connectivity problem more often. So it is always in my mind to do something for these people," Ahmad said.

"My brother and mother encouraged and supported me all the way to my journey. My mother who is uneducated herself used to push me to study, hence there was an immense support from my family," he added. Tufail Ahmad's brother said it is a proud moment for the family and the whole community. He did it despite being deprived of many basic facilities.

"We are very happy. We never thought it will happen but he did it with the support of family and his hard work. It is a proud moment for us as well as our community. Despite being deprived of many basic facilities he did it," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

