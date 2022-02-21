Iran sees itself as world's best option for gas supplies - Tasnim
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:58 IST
Iran's oil minister Javad Owji said on Monday that his country provided the best option for gas exports to the east and west, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
"Unilateral sanctions against members of the United Nations General Assembly not only violate international law but also threaten global energy security," the minister added.
