Iran sees itself as world's best option for gas supplies - Tasnim

Iran's oil minister Javad Owji said on Monday that his country provided the best option for gas exports to the east and west, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"Unilateral sanctions against members of the forum not only violate international law but also threaten global energy security," the minister added, referring to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Also Read: Israeli leader talks to Biden about Islamic State, Iran

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)