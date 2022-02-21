Left Menu

SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of Class X, XII offline exams

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Updated: 21-02-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:28 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli agreed to list the matter for an early hearing.

A lawyer mentioned the petition for urgent listing of the case before the bench stating, "This is regarding class X and XII exams. Physical classes could not be conducted due to pandemic." "Let the matter go before the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar," said the CJI.

The petition was filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai seeking directions to the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS who are going to conduct board exams for X and XII in offline mode to pass a notification regarding alternate mode of assessment instead of offline exams. The petition has also sought the relief of the constitution of a committee for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students and declaring the result within a time limit and deadline. (ANI)

