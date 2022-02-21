Libya's NOC announces opening of Tahara oilfield

Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) announced on Monday the opening of the Tahara oilfield operated by Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) in the Hamada area.

The NOC statement did not disclose any Tahara production details.

