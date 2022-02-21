Left Menu

Libya's NOC announces opening of Tahara oilfield

Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) on Monday announced the opening of the Tahara oilfield operated by Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) in the Hamada area.

The NOC statement did not disclose any Tahara production details. Libya plans to keep oil output at 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla told a news conference in Tripoli last month.

NOC hopes to be able to increase output further, he said, adding that the company plans to bring two new fields on stream this year, adding nearly 18,000 bpd of capacity.

