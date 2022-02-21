NHPC's Sewa-II hydro power plant resumes power generation

State-run power giant NHPC on Monday said its 120 MW Sewa-II power station in Mashka in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has resumed power generation.

''Sewa-ll Power Station (3 x 40 MW), Mashka (UT of J&K) which was under complete shutdown from September 25, 2020 due to damage of Head Race Tunnel (HRT), has successfully restarted power generation from today i.e. February 21, 2022 with the synchronization of all three units with the grid,'' it said in a BSE filing.

