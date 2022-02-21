NHPC's Sewa-II hydro power plant resumes power generation
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
State-run power giant NHPC on Monday said its 120 MW Sewa-II power station in Mashka in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has resumed power generation.
''Sewa-ll Power Station (3 x 40 MW), Mashka (UT of J&K) which was under complete shutdown from September 25, 2020 due to damage of Head Race Tunnel (HRT), has successfully restarted power generation from today i.e. February 21, 2022 with the synchronization of all three units with the grid,'' it said in a BSE filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Race Tunnel
- Kashmir
- Union Territory
- Mashka
- NHPC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three Pakistani narcotic smugglers shot dead by BSF along International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Pak's solidarity for Kashmir based on lies, fraud, says Human Rights Activist
Colts Tales: When Ravi Kumar's 'Fauji' dad couldn't tell his son about his grenade injury in Kashmir
Garbage point aesthetically transformed with wall-painting, chairs in Jammu
Farooq Abdullah expresses anguish over damage to minaret of Kashmir shrine caused by quake