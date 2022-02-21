Left Menu

Need to increase milk production to end malnutrition: UP Governor

Deen Dayal Veterinary University should focus on increasing milk production in the state as agriculture and animal husbandry are two sides of the same coin, she said delivering the 11th convocation address of the university.She advised the university authorities to give a goat to every widow belonging to the economically backward category, saying it would not only provide income to them but also save their children from malnutrition.

File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stressed the need for increasing milk production to overcome the problem of malnutrition in the children. "Deen Dayal Veterinary University should focus on increasing milk production in the state as agriculture and animal husbandry are two sides of the same coin," she said delivering the 11th convocation address of the university.

She advised the university authorities to give a goat to every widow belonging to the economically backward category, saying it would not only provide income to them but also save their children from malnutrition. The university should adopt alternate means of power generation such as a biogas plant inaugurated by the prime minister on February 19 in Indore, the Governor said. She also visited the goat farm at the university and stressed that its benefit should reach farmers and women. On the occasion, students were awarded degrees. Twelve of them were PhD students.

