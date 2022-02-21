Left Menu

Kerala reports 4,069 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

Kerala reported 4,069 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and with the new cases, the number of active cases stands at 58,932.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 4,069 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and with the new cases, the number of active cases stands at 58,932. According to the health bulletin, during the last 24 hours, 11,026 people have recovered from the infection.

Eleven people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours while 76 deaths were not added due to the lack of documents. With this, the death toll touched to 64,273. The state also reported 42,700 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 500 patients have been hospitalized in the state so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

