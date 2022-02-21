Left Menu

Slovakia working to help Ukraine energy security - PM

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
Slovakia is working on helping Ukraine's energy security, Slovak Prime Minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday, the Slovak government office said.

"We are doing all we can to help Ukraine's energy security and create conditions for higher gas supplies through the interconnection at Budince this winter season," the government office quoted Heger as saying.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

