Slovakia working to help Ukraine energy security - PM
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:45 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Slovakia is working on helping Ukraine's energy security, Slovak Prime Minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday, the Slovak government office said.
"We are doing all we can to help Ukraine's energy security and create conditions for higher gas supplies through the interconnection at Budince this winter season," the government office quoted Heger as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Slovak
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Slovakia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New York Times warns of tens of thousands of possible casualties in Ukrainian conflict
German foreign minister's meeting with Ukrainian president called off - sources
Ready to stay and fight, Ukrainian women take self-defence courses near Russian border
Russia calls report of Ukrainian missile system request 'provocation'
Petra Vlhova wins Slovakia's 1st Alpine gold at Olympics