Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray launches scuba dive boat in Tarkarli

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Aarmaar Dive Boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), Sindhurdurg, making it the state's first scuba dive boat. Aditya Thackeray during the launch said, "I was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals."

He also took out the newly launched Aarmaar Dive Boat for a short spin. Tarkarli MTDC is situated at a distance of about 550 km from the state capital Maharashtra.(ANI)

