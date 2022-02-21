Left Menu

Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray launches scuba dive boat in Tarkarli

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Aarmaar Dive Boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), Sindhurdurg, making it the state's first scuba dive boat.

ANI | Tarkarli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:02 IST
Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray launches scuba dive boat in Tarkarli
Aaditya Thackeray in the newly launched Aarmaar Dive Boat in Tarkarli. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Aarmaar Dive Boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), Sindhurdurg, making it the state's first scuba dive boat. Aditya Thackeray during the launch said, "I was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals."

He also took out the newly launched Aarmaar Dive Boat for a short spin. Tarkarli MTDC is situated at a distance of about 550 km from the state capital Maharashtra.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

