Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh BJP seeks compensation for chilli farmers

The Andhra Pradesh BJP on Monday demanded compensation from the state government for damages to the chilli crop due to a pest outbreak.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:42 IST
Andhra Pradesh BJP seeks compensation for chilli farmers
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh BJP on Monday demanded compensation from the state government for damages to the chilli crop due to a pest outbreak. Speaking with ANI, Yashwant K Chidipothu, State General Secretary, AP BJP said, "Around 1.5 lakh hectares of chilli crop was damaged in the state. We demanded compensation for the farmers from the State government." He added that the farmers of various crops in the state have also incurred huge losses in farming.

Chidipothu asked the state government to provide a minimum of Rs 25,000 per acre paddy and other corps loss and Rs 50,000 per acre for Chilli crops as compensation. According to him, the state government was not implementing the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana properly. Hence, the state has to take responsibility for providing compensation to the farmers.

The BJP General Secretary alleged the state of not providing urea and other farming substance to the farmers as per their requirement despite the Central government allocating it in sufficient quantity. Chidipothu said that the RBKs established by the state government also failed in serving the farmers in the rural areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022