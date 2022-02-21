Left Menu

MP: Woman, grandson booked for beating bull that entered field, damaged crops

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:58 IST
A woman and her grandson were booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for beating a bull with sticks after it entered their field and damaged crops, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Lasudia area here on February 19 and action was taken against Kailashi Bai of Kailod Hala village and her grandson Vishal Rathore under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act after a video went viral, an official said.

No arrest has been made and the bull has been shifted to a shelter, he added.

