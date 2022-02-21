India a world leader in development cooperation with unconditional assistance: Meenakashi Lekhi

India has provided development cooperation assistance to the tune of USD 107 billion from 1947-2022 and in the process trained around 350,000 people from various nations in the developing world through initiatives such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC), said a report. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday launched the report, brought out by think-tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), as part of a week-long programme to mark 75 years of India's Independence being observed as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Speaking at the occasion, Lekhi said, "India is a world leader in development cooperation as the country's support to the global South through technology transfer, capacity building, humanitarian aid as well as financial assistance is unconditional and in the spirit of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)." The report said the Lines of Credit provided by India is close to USD 31 billion, with about half of it going to neighbouring countries.

It also highlighted the success of this cooperation model after the COVID-19 outbreak which saw India supplying vaccines to over 90 countries along with USD 4 billion in aid and grant to around 100 countries. "We are a global leader in that sense (development cooperation) but are reluctant in claiming that space," the Union Minister said pointing out that the help India provided, including in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be monetized.

According to the RIS report, the duty foregone by India for granting the poor countries access to Indian markets was to the tune of USD 7 billion. "We are recalling what we have done in development cooperation in the last 75 years and how to take this forward in the next 25 years --- the modalities and the new dimensions," Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General of RIS told ANI.

The in-kind assistance provided by India, including through distribution of farm equipment, during the period under review was also found to be USD 7 billion. India's development cooperation has been based on the priorities of the recipient countries and completely demand-driven and the report compiles information from 1947 to 2022 relating to India's assistance which was not only financial but also in the form of concepts such as the 'Southern Collective, Climate Justice, Technology Facilitation Mechanism, Peace Keeping Forces and Lifestyle for the Environment to help the world attain net-zero status. India has helped set up international institutions such as the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The think-tank also houses the Forum for Indian Development Cooperation (FIDC), a dedicated platform for exploring various facets of development cooperation, seeking to draw upon India's own experience in the backdrop of the international development cooperation scenario. (ANI)

