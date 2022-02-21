Sameer Wankhede moves Bombay HC seeking quashing of FIR by Police against fraudulent bar licence; hearing on Feb 22

Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday moved Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIR by Thane Police against alleged fraudulent bar licence. The court has fixed the hearing in the matter on February 22. Sameer Wankhede has moved another petition in the Bombay High Court seeking restoration of cancelled bar licence by Thane Collector.

An FIR was filed against Wankhede on Sunday for forgery in Mumbai's Thane for allegedly obtaining a licence for a hotel by willful misrepresentation of his age, said the Kopri police on Sunday. The action was taken following the complaint of State Excise Department official Shankar Gogavale who alleged that Wankhede was below 18 years of age in 1996-97 while obtaining a licence for Sadguru Bar in the city.

Thane collector had issued an order to cancel the licence of the bar. As per the FIR, the former zonal NCB director was not eligible to do these agreements but he claimed to be a major on a Stamp paper in his agreement deed for Sadguru Hotel of Thane.

Notably, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister had also accused Wankhede of obtaining the licence of the hotel while he was a minor. (ANI)

