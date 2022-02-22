Left Menu

JeM terrorist arrested in J-K's Handwara

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist from Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from him.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-02-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 00:43 IST
JeM terrorist arrested in J-K's Handwara
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist from Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from him. The terrorist was nabbed in a joint operation of the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The police said that upon a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Rajwar area, Handwara police along with 21 RR, and 92 Bn CRPF established a joint naka at Sultanpora Bridge. "While conducting the search of pedestrians and vehicles, one suspected person on seeing the naka party tried to conceal his presence and tried to flee from the spot. He was tactfully apprehended by the naka party," police said.

Police recovered one pistol with magazine and five pistol rounds from his possession. He disclosed his name as Ubaid Bashir Wani, a resident of Maidan Pora, Lolab, Kupwara.

"He revealed that he has come here to carry out the attack in the area. Being a hybrid terrorist of the JeM terrorist organization, he was working on the direction of his Pakistan handlers across the border," police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022