Left Menu

3 died, 44 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

As many as three people have died and around 44 are hospitalised after they consumed spurious liquor bought from the shop in Mahul Nagar panchayat under the Ahraula police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, said Amrit Tripathi, Azamgarh District Magistrate on Monday.

ANI | Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-02-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 08:45 IST
3 died, 44 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh
Amrit Tripathi, Azamgarh District Magistrate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as three people have died and around 44 are hospitalised after they consumed spurious liquor bought from the shop in Mahul Nagar panchayat under the Ahraula police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, said Amrit Tripathi, Azamgarh District Magistrate on Monday. "The incident took place on Sunday evening. Three people died after consuming spurious liquor bought are 44 are hospitalised of which six-seven are on dialysis and the rest are in normal condition," he said.

"The police have arrested two salesmen from the shop and the owner will be arrested soon and are initiating action against them under National Security Act," Tripathi added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022