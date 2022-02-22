Left Menu

SC agrees to hear plea seeking cancellation of Class X, XII offline exams on Feb 23

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list for February 23 a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 12:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list for February 23 a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the advocate of the petitioner to serve the copy of the petition to the CBSE and all State Boards.

The apex court agreed to list the matter for Wednesday after the counsel of the petitioner urged for an urgent list of the case said that even COVID-19 situation has improved, classes have not been conducted offline. The petition was filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai seeking directions to the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS who are going to conduct board exams for X and XII in offline mode to pass a notification regarding alternate mode of assessment instead of offline exams.

The petition has also sought the relief of the constitution of a committee for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students and declaring the result within a time limit and deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

