Iran, Russia, Qatar have big gas reservoirs, minister says, but cannot predict market future
Iran, Russia, and Qatar have big gas reservoirs, Iran's oil minister Javad Owji told Reuters on Tuesday, responding to a question on how he viewed markets following escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
"Iran and Qatar and Russia have big gas reservoirs ... I think the future, I don't know how is it," Owji said speaking on the sidelines of a gas exporters conference in Qatar's capital Doha before he was cut off by conference security.
