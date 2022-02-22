Doha-Nigerian oil minister says no need to increase oil production now

There is no need to increase crude oil production now, Nigeria's minister of state for petroleum Timipre Sylva said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a gas exporters conference in Qatar's capital Doha.

"We are expecting more production if a nuclear deal with Iran works out (since) there will be produced from them," Sylva added.

