Shipsy To Set Up Regional HQ in Southeast Asia, Highlights Aggressive Hiring Plans in The Region

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based smart logistics management platform provider, will be setting up its regional headquarters (HQ) in Indonesia to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia (SEA). The regional HQ will enable the organization to provide faster, better and localized support to existing customers and drive new business growth in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Southeast Asia is witnessing rapid growth in the retail, eCommerce, express logistics and on-demand delivery space. According to reports, eCommerce sales will nearly double to $254bn by the end of 2026. The region's online food delivery industry is already expected to treble in the coming five years and reach $28bn in transactions. The regional presence will help Shipsy tap into these growing opportunities.

''We are thrilled with the response we received in SEA. We have partnered with several large manufacturers and new age retailers in the past couple of quarters. A regional HQ will enable us to make these customers successful with local teams. Retail, eCommerce and on-demand delivery markets are booming. The region will witness an acute need for optimizing, enhancing and automating last-mile logistics operations. Also, to make logistics sustainable, businesses will see themselves embracing smart logistics management tools,'' says Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-founder, Shipsy.

Shipsy highlighted that the organization would aggressively increase its talent pool by onboarding professionals from Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand. In 2021, to support a growing customer base in the Middle East, Shipsy established its regional HQ in Dubai. The company also clocked a growth rate of 2.5x in the topline and grew its customer base by 75%.

Shipsy is already working with customers across Southeast Asia in the manufacturing, express logistics, retail, food delivery and quick commerce industries. Some of these include the world's largest tyre manufacturers, the biggest manufacturer and distributor of confectionery, a leading quick commerce grocery provider, an international pizza delivery chain, a Fortune 100 global retailer, amongst others.

Shipsy enables express logistics providers, restaurant chains, quick commerce brands and retailers to reduce last-mile delivery costs by 25%, reduce delivery TAT by 30%, increase net promoter score by 18%, and curb order allocation time by 45%. It's empowering enterprises to ensure sustainable logistics operations and lower carbon emissions by reducing distance traveled and trip volumes by 5% and 6%, respectively.

The SaaS provider is also enabling manufacturers and exporters/importers to reduce freight costs by 10%, reduce person-hours invested in shipment handling by 75% and provides end-to-end visibility around container movement, thereby curbing incidental costs by up to 90%.

Shipsy empowers businesses across the globe to automate domestic and cross-border freight movement. This helps reduce delivery costs, enhance logistics visibility, improve driver management, leverage automation, shrink carbon footprint and boost customer experience.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)