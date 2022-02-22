European stocks hit seven-month low on mounting Ukraine tensions

European shares hit a seven-month low in early trade on Tuesday, as the prospect of economic sanctions against Russia, which has ordered troops into breakaway parts of eastern Ukraine, rattled investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.7% by 0810 GMT, entering its fourth straight session of losses. The benchmark has shed nearly 10% from its all-time high in early January. The German DAX, seen as more vulnerable than other regional indices due to the country's heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies and the lack of energy companies on the index, was hit the hardest, dropping 2.2%.

The broader euro-zone stock gauge dropped 2.1%, while Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 fell 1.2%. Investors scurried to the relative safety of gold and government bonds as the United States and its European allies were poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia.

Oil prices rallied on prospects of supply disruption, with the Brent crude trading at $97.67 a barrel - its highest since September 2014. While oil & gas stocks found support, rising 0.7%, overall markets feared the surge in commodity prices will add to inflation worries.

Automakers, banks and financial services stocks were the top decliners among European sectors, falling between 2.7% and 3.1%.

