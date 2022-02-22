Left Menu

Syria supports Putin's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions -FM

The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Putin recognised the two breakaway regions, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe. "Syria supports President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk and will cooperate with them," the state TV quoted Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying during an event in Moscow.

Syria supports the decision of its ally Russia to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Syrian state TV quoted the foreign minister as saying on Tuesday. The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Putin recognized the two breakaway regions, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe.

"Syria supports President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk and will cooperate with them," the state TV quoted Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying during an event in Moscow. Syria has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched an airstrike campaign in Syria in 2015 and helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar al-Assad.

"What the West is doing against Russia is similar to what it did against Syria during the terrorist war," said Mekdad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

