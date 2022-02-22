Russia to continue uninterrupted gas supplies to world markets - Putin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:58 IST
Russia will continue to deliver uninterrupted natural gas supplies to world markets, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday in a letter to an energy conference in Doha.
The remark was reported as the United States and its European allies were poised to announce fresh sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
