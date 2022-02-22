Left Menu

UK stocks fall as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

"The mood is totally risk off," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. "The losses are more limited in FTSE compared to its European peers because the index is commodity heavy and the tensions in Russia are pushing their prices higher right now." The energy sub-index has gained 21.4% since the start of 2022 and has been the biggest boost to the benchmark FTSE 100 index. Lender HSBC fell 1.3%, tracking a decline in its Hong-Kong listed shares in a weaker market, despite bringing forward its key profitability target by a year and more than doubling its annual profits.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:15 IST
UK stocks fall as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's main indexes tracked a slump in global markets on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, while a surge in oil prices on supply concerns lifted oil majors BP and Shell capping some of the losses on the commodity-heavy index. The FTSE 100 fell 0.5% in morning trade, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 0.6%.

The United States and its European allies are poised to announce new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and signed a decree for the deployment of troops to those areas. Russia-exposed miners Polymetal International, Petropavlovsk and EVRAZ fell between 4.5% and 12.5% on the possibility of sanctions.

Oil majors BP and Shell rose 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively, as oil prices rallied on fears of supply disruption as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war. "The mood is totally risk off," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

"The losses are more limited in FTSE compared to its European peers because the index is commodity heavy and the tensions in Russia are pushing their prices higher right now." The energy sub-index has gained 21.4% since the start of 2022 and has been the biggest boost to the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

Lender HSBC fell 1.3%, tracking a decline in its Hong-Kong listed shares in a weaker market, despite bringing forward its key profitability target by a year and more than doubling its annual profits. Retail stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown fell 18.6% after reporting a drop in half-year profit, hurt by lower interest rates and easing market volatility.

Medical products maker Smith+Nephew rose 2.2% on naming Siemens Healthineers' Deepak Nath as its new chief executive, while Holiday Inn-owner IHG gained 1.9% as its annual profit beat estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022