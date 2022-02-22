Qatar's Emir receives letter from Russia's Putin stressing bilateral relations - state news agency

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday concerning ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of mutual interest, Qatari state news agency said.

Putin's letter was delivered to al-Thani by the Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is currently in Doha attending a gas exporters conference.

