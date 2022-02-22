Left Menu

Qatar's Emir receives letter from Russia's Putin stressing bilateral relations - state news agency

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:25 IST
Qatar's Emir receives letter from Russia's Putin stressing bilateral relations - state news agency
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Image Credit: President of Russia
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday concerning ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of mutual interest, Qatari state news agency said.

Putin's letter was delivered to al-Thani by the Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is currently in Doha attending a gas exporters conference.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

