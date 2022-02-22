Left Menu

Finland's Niinisto says Russian action in Ukraine could affect joint nuclear project

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:15 IST
Sauli Niinisto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Finland

Russia's actions in Ukraine will have an impact on the security assessment for a joint Finnish-Russian nuclear plant project in northwest Finland, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told reporters on Tuesday. He declined to comment on the likely outcome of the assessment.

Niinisto also said the European Union would make a decision on Tuesday on the first set of sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

NOAA's GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

