Finland's Niinisto says Russian action in Ukraine could affect joint nuclear project
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:15 IST
Russia's actions in Ukraine will have an impact on the security assessment for a joint Finnish-Russian nuclear plant project in northwest Finland, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told reporters on Tuesday. He declined to comment on the likely outcome of the assessment.
Niinisto also said the European Union would make a decision on Tuesday on the first set of sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
