Want to turn India into 'Bangaru Bharat', says Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said his vision is to make a 'Bangaru Bharat' (Golden India) on the lines of Bangaru Telangana which is on the right track of development.

ANI | Sangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:21 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI/File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said his vision is to make a 'Bangaru Bharat' (Golden India) on the lines of Bangaru Telangana which is on the right track of development. According to KCR, Telangana will play a vital role in national politics in the upcoming days. He will ensure that India develops beyond the United States and other countries while becoming a role model for others in terms of development. "We have built Bangaru Telangana. Now we have to better the conditions in the country by transforming it into Bangaru Bharata Desam", said KCR.

While addressing a gathering at Telangana's Sangareddy, he said that he has embarked on an endeavour by playing a role in national politics towards making India great and urged people to continue to bless him in his new journey. "We need to fight for the country as well, shall we go the national politics, shall we fight in Delhi, the way we have developed Telangana, we have to develop the country as well. We have to develop country better than the United States of America", the Chief Minister said.

According to the Telangana CM, India should be the destination for youth, instead of the US. "Our students and professionals today go to the US but we can take India to a stage where people from other countries will come here. India has the wealth, resources and youth power to emerge as a destination for foreign countries", said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

