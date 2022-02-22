QatarEnergy will not go to international markets for green bonds, CEO says
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Qatar's state-owned oil and gas firm QatarEnergy will not go to international markets for green bonds, CEO and Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad al-Kaabi said on Tuesday.
QatarEnergy will seek a loan for its petrochemicals projects though it has no intention of borrowing more for its North Field expansion project, al-Kaabi added.
Advertisement