Qatar can divert up to 15% of its gas exports

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:31 IST
Qatar can divert 10% to 15% of its gas exports to customers different from those who had initially contracted the sale, Minister of State for Energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Tuesday. Some of the gas volumes already committed to the United Kingdom can be diverted, he said, addressing a news conference in Doha at the end of a gas exporting countries' summit.

The majority of the gas volumes exported by Qatar are already tied up with long-term contracts, he said.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

