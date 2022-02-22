Germany's Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on ice on Tuesday after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
"We must reassess the situation, in particular regarding Nord Stream 2," Scholz said at a news conference with his Irish counterpart, adding that the economy ministry would look again at the certification process given Russia's actions.
