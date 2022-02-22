IIL Foundation inks pact with SVPUAT for educating farmers

Agro-chemicals firm Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Tuesday said its CSR arm IIL Foundation has signed a pact with Meerut-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology (SVPUAT) for dissemination of the advance agri-extension activities to farmer for three years.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by SVPUAT Vice-Chancellor R K Mittal and Sandeep Aggarwal on behalf of the IIL Foundation, the company said in a statement.

According to the MoU, IIL Foundation will work with Krishi Vigyan Kendra under the Directorate of Extension of the SVPUAT to create awareness about judicious use of crop protection products. It will help the farmers to learn new and modern practices and increase their productivity, it added.

