IIL Foundation inks pact with SVPUAT for educating farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:09 IST
Agro-chemicals firm Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Tuesday said its CSR arm IIL Foundation has signed a pact with Meerut-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology (SVPUAT) for dissemination of the advance agri-extension activities to farmer for three years.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by SVPUAT Vice-Chancellor R K Mittal and Sandeep Aggarwal on behalf of the IIL Foundation, the company said in a statement.

According to the MoU, IIL Foundation will work with Krishi Vigyan Kendra under the Directorate of Extension of the SVPUAT to create awareness about judicious use of crop protection products. It will help the farmers to learn new and modern practices and increase their productivity, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

