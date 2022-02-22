Germany's gas supply secured even without Nord Stream 2 - econ minister
Germany's gas supply is secured even without additional delivery via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would have doubled the amount of gas flowing from Russia to the country, Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.
The price, however, was another question, Habeck told journalists at a news conference in Duesseldorf, predicting gas prices to further increase in the short term.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Tuesday put the certification of the technically completed pipeline on ice in response to Russia formally recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
