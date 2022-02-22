Left Menu

Germany's gas supply secured even without Nord Stream 2 - econ minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:32 IST
Germany's gas supply secured even without Nord Stream 2 - econ minister
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Instagram (Robert Habeck)
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's gas supply is secured even without additional delivery via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would have doubled the amount of gas flowing from Russia to the country, Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

The price, however, was another question, Habeck told journalists at a news conference in Duesseldorf, predicting gas prices to further increase in the short term.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Tuesday put the certification of the technically completed pipeline on ice in response to Russia formally recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022