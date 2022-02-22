Left Menu

Halt to Nord Stream 2 won't affect EU energy supply - EU Commission

There's no change in the current situation," a Commission spokersperson told a regular press briefing. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday put on ice the certification of the pipeline after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:32 IST
Halt to Nord Stream 2 won't affect EU energy supply - EU Commission
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Europe's energy supply will not be affected by the German government halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline designed to bring Russian gas to Germany, since the pipeline is not yet operating, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Nord Stream 2 is not yet functioning, is not supplying energy to Europe. It's not a different source of energy, it's a different pipeline for an existing supplier... There's no change in the current situation," a Commission spokersperson told a regular press briefing.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday put on ice the certification of the pipeline after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022