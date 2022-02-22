Left Menu

Raj CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget 2022-23 tomorrow

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:34 IST
Raj CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget 2022-23 tomorrow
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget 2022-23 on Wednesday.

It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot, who is into his third term as chief minister of the state. A separate agriculture budget will also be presented for the first time this year, according to an official.

Gehlot finalized the budget at his residence in the presence of senior officers of the finance department, including Principal Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022