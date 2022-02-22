Raj CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget 2022-23 tomorrow
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:34 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget 2022-23 on Wednesday.
It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot, who is into his third term as chief minister of the state. A separate agriculture budget will also be presented for the first time this year, according to an official.
Gehlot finalized the budget at his residence in the presence of senior officers of the finance department, including Principal Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora.
