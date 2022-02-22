Left Menu

Finland's Nokian Tyres steps up planning due to Ukraine crisis

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:36 IST
Finland's Nokian Tyres , which has a plant and a large tyre warehouse in Russia, has intensified planning related to the Ukraine crisis escalation, the company said on Tuesday.

"We prepare for different scenarios as part of our normal risk management work, and now we have intensified the work due to the current geopolitical situation, including availability planning," Nokian's spokeswoman Tarja Pennanen told Reuters.

Pennanen said the company was prepared to transfer certain product groups between factories if the situation so required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

