Ukraine welcomes Germany's move to halt Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Ukraine has welcomed a move to suspend the certification of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Russia formally recognized two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier halted the pipeline project designed to bring Russian gas to Germany on Tuesday.
"This is a morally, politically, and practically correct step in the current circumstances. True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times. Germany's move proves just that," Kuleba tweeted.
