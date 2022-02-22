Left Menu

Banks and railways privatisation will leave 5 lakh employees jobless, claims BJP MP Varun Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:02 IST
Banks and railways privatisation will leave 5 lakh employees jobless, claims BJP MP Varun Gandhi
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday opposed any privatisation of banks and railways, claiming it will render five lakh people unemployed, and asserted that a public welfare government cannot create inequality.

For the last several months, the 41-year-old MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit has been expressing views on various issues - from farm laws to inflation - that are not in line with the BJP's official stand.

''The privatisation of banks and railways alone will lead to the forced retirement of five lakh employees, meaning they will be unemployed. ''With every job lost, hopes of lakhs of families end,'' he said on Twitter, adding a public welfare government can never back steps that create economic inequality and promote capitalism.

Last month also, while in his constituency Pilibhit, Gandhi expressed concern over rapidly increasing inflation and unemployment and said vital resources of the country are sold in the name of privatisation.

Gandhi had also slammed the choice of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU vice-chancellor, saying such "mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth's future".

Referring to the major bank loan frauds, he had recently tweeted, ''A 'strong government' is expected to take 'strong action' on this super corrupt system''.

Gandhi had also come out in support of farmers protesting against the agri laws. He had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the families of farmers who died during the stir should be given compensation of Rs 1 crore and the demand to provide minimum support price (MSP) should also be met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022