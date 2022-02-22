Left Menu

No other African Swine Fever cases reported in S Cape

“The areas remain under quarantine, and local municipalities are assisting with the disposal of carcasses and disinfection,” Agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer, said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:11 IST
No other African Swine Fever cases reported in S Cape
Meyer said 120 pig farmers attended last week’s ASF awareness and pig information days in Mossel Bay, George and Plettenberg Bay. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Western Cape Agriculture says no other African Swine Fever (ASF) cases have been reported in Mossel Bay and George in the Southern Cape since January 2022.

The provincial Department of Agriculture's State Veterinary Services officials estimated that about 370 pigs have died due to the disease in the two areas.

"The areas remain under quarantine, and local municipalities are assisting with the disposal of carcasses and disinfection," Agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer, said.

Meyer said 120 pig farmers attended last week's ASF awareness and pig information days in Mossel Bay, George and Plettenberg Bay. The sessions focused on the disease, biosecurity and pig feeding.

"I urge farmers to continue to dispose of carcasses responsibly and in line with the guidelines provided by State Veterinary Services and the municipalities. Farmers should also continue to implement strict biosecurity to prevent the entry of the disease into their herds," Meyer said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022