Nord Stream 2 can't be certified - German network agency
Germany's energy regulator on Tuesday said it could no longer certify Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted the project following Russia's formal recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
"Certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator requires a positive assessment by the German Economy Ministry that the security of supply is not at risk. This is no longer available," Germany's network agency said in a statement.
It said that it could not currently certify the company, adding that operating the pipeline without certification would be illegal.
