Qatar Energy will not sell green bonds, CEO says

Kaabi said the decline in interest rates had tempted Qatar Energy to tap the international debt markets. In June, Qatar Energy, then called Qatar Petroleum, raised $12.5 billion in its debut international bond sale - the biggest out of emerging markets last year.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:27 IST
Saad al-Kaabi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Qatar's state-owned oil and gas firm Qatar Energy will not go to the international markets for green bonds, its CEO and Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad al-Kaabi said on Tuesday.

Qatar Energy will seek a loan for a petrochemicals project but has no intention to borrow more for its North Field expansion project, al-Kaabi added. "But if there are additional projects, then we will think of it at the time," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Doha.

Sources told Reuters last year Qatar Energy was setting up an environment, social and governance (ESG) framework that would pave the way for it to sell green bonds, which the company denied. Kaabi said the decline in interest rates had tempted Qatar Energy to tap the international debt markets.

In June, Qatar Energy then called Qatar Petroleum, raised $12.5 billion in its debut international bond sale - the biggest out of emerging markets last year.

