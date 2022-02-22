NIRDPR, IIMR sign MoU

Left Menu

The MoU was signed by NIRDPR Director General G Narendra Kumar and ICAR-IIMR Director Vilas A Tonapi, a release from NIRDPR said here.The main purpose of having this agreement is to focus on different collaborative activities and to encourage Rural Incubation and Entrepreneurship development by integrating with National Rural Livelihood Mission NRLM activities, mainstreaming millet based livelihood strategies and value chain development in convergence with other programmes, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:43 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI): In order to promote millet-based livelihoods in rural development activities, the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) and ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR-IIMR), on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed by NIRDPR Director General G Narendra Kumar and ICAR-IIMR Director Vilas A Tonapi, a release from NIRDPR said here.

The main purpose of having this agreement is to focus on different collaborative activities and to encourage Rural Incubation and Entrepreneurship development by integrating with National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) activities, mainstreaming millet based livelihood strategies and value chain development in convergence with other programmes, it said. Other focus areas include in promoting millet based local food systems and agriculture-nutrition linkages through Gram Panchayat Development Plans, it said. Narendra Kumar said that the collaboration between the two institutions is very important in the backdrop of the International Year of Millets in 2023. The technical competence of IIMR in research on millet varieties and making value added products from them, and the strength of NIRDPR in creating business opportunities and marketing support through SHGs under NRLM across the country will act in synergy to transform rural livelihoods, he noted.

The promotion of millets through micro enterprises will support their livelihoods and contribute to health and nutrition of population, he added.

