US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Ukraine war fears, sanctions rattle investors

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as fears of a war in Europe deepened amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and threats of sanctions, while energy stocks soared as oil prices hit their highest since 2014.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.09 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 33,974.09.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.13 points, or 0.37%, at 4,332.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.71 points, or 0.91%, to 13,424.36 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

