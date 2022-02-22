Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court turns away Dakota Pipeline operator's appeal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a bid led by Dakota Access oil pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP to avoid additional environmental review of a section that runs under an artificial lake and is opposed by nearby Native American tribes.

The justices left in place a lower court decision that ordered the federal government to undertake a more rigorous environmental study of the pipeline's route underneath Lake Oahe, which straddles the border of North Dakota and South Dakota. The pipeline, which opened in 2017, will continue to operate as the review is carried out.

