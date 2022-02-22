U.S. Supreme Court turns away Dakota Pipeline operator's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a bid led by Dakota Access oil pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP to avoid additional environmental review of a section that runs under an artificial lake and is opposed by nearby Native American tribes.

The justices left in place a lower court decision that ordered the federal government to undertake a more rigorous environmental study of the pipeline's route underneath Lake Oahe, which straddles the border of North Dakota and South Dakota. The pipeline, which opened in 2017, will continue to operate as the review is carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)