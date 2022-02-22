Kremlin says it hopes Nord Stream 2 delay is temporary -Interfax

The Kremlin regrets Germany's suspension of certification of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, Interfax news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin hopes the delay of Nord Stream 2 is temporary, Interfax quoted Peskov as saying on Tuesday.

