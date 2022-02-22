Kremlin says it hopes Nord Stream 2 delay is temporary -Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:49 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin regrets Germany's suspension of certification of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, Interfax news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
The Kremlin hopes the delay of Nord Stream 2 is temporary, Interfax quoted Peskov as saying on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden, Germany's Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine
Germany's Scholz to meet French, Polish presidents Tuesday on Ukraine
Germany and U.S. in lockstep to deter Russian aggression, says Biden
Germany's Scholz says there will be a very high price if Russia invades Ukraine
Germany, USA working jointly on possible sanctions on Russia - Scholz