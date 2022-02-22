Left Menu

Austria's OMV currently sees no need for write-downs over Nord Stream 2

OMV, which is one of five Western companies that have joined up as finance partners in the Gazprom-led infrastructure project , also did not comment on the details of its financing agreement. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the pipeline's certification would be halted after Moscow formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the pipeline's certification would be halted after Moscow formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. An OMV spokesperson did not want to comment on Scholz's statement.

